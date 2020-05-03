Golf
• Steve Smith of Decatur recently scored his first hole in one. It happened at Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton on the par-3 No. 14 hole. Smith is the minister at Beltline Church of Christ. It was witnessed by Billy Miles, Clay Smith and Steve Smith.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or decautursports@gmail.com. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.