Fishing
• The Alabama Bass Trail is stopping at Wheeler Lake on Saturday. A first-place finish will be worth $10,000 to the angler who can top the field of 450 amateurs. Takeoff is set for approximately 6 a.m. or safe light, and weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor. Takeoff and weigh-ins are free and open to the public. Spectators are asked to wear a mask, to bring their own portable chairs and to practice social distancing of 6 feet. For more information on the Alabama Bass Trail and the tournament series, call 855-934-7425 or visit www.alabamabasstrail.org.
Soccer
• The Open Cup returns to Decatur starting Saturday at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex. The United States Specialty Sports Association sanctioned tournament is expected to draw 140 teams from the eastern part of the country. Girls play April 10 and 11. The Boys play April 17 and 18. A parking pass for the entire weekend is $10 per vehicle. For complete registration information or more information on the tournament, visit www.premiersoccerservices.com.
