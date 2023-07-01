• Austin Youth Summer Camp is July 11 & 12 at Flint Fields from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The camp is for K-6th grade. Cost is $75. For more information, contact huntersmothers0024@gmail.com.
Basketball
• "Win the Line" girls basketball camp is July 11-13 at the Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle. There is no charge. Instruction will be led by former Hartselle and current Samford player Masyn Marchbanks. The camp is for fourth-sixth graders and will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. Register by July 2 at www.hartsellerecdesk.com.
• Hartselle Hoops Camp is July 12-14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hartselle High. It’s for boys in grades 1-6. The cost is $75 or $25 each day. For more information, contact faron.key@hartselletigers.org.
• Calhoun women’s Elite Prospect Camp is July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for girls in grades 9-12 and graduated seniors who have not signed with a college. Cost is $50. For more information, contact Candace.byrd@calhoun.edu.
Golf
• The Brewer Football Golf Tournament is July 10 at Cherokee Ridge with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The four-person scramble is $400 per team with lunch provided. For more information, contact Matt Plunkett at 256-293-8165.
Soccer
• Tanner Youth Camp is July 15 for grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the school's soccer practice field. Cost is $20 per player. For more information, contact head coach Matt Smith at 256-998-6153.
• Austin Youth Soccer Camp is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Austin Soccer Field. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-13. The cost is $40. For more information, contact megreenhall@gmail.com.
Volleyball
• Calhoun Volleyball Prospect Camp is July 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for grades 9-11 and unsigned seniors. Cost is $60. For more information, contact jamiee.freeman@calhoun.edu.
• Calhoun Volleyball Kids Camp is July 20-21 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for grades 3-8. Cost is $50. For more information, contact jamiee.freeman@calhoun.edu.
