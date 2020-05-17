Baseball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Future Stars camp for boys ages 4-8 on June 23 that goes from 9 a.m. to noon at Fred Frickie Park. Campers should bring an extra change of clothes for the sliding drill at the end of the camp. Cost is $75. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• The Calhoun Warhawks are hosting a showcase for uncommitted players on July 14 at Fred Frickie Park for boys in grades 9-12. The Showcase will feature a professional style workout for recruiting purposes. Calhoun and other colleges will be represented. The cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Hitting Pitching and Catching Camp on July 21 camp at Fred Frickie Park for boys ages 9 -14. It goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with one session for hitting and a second for pitching. Cost is $50 for one session or $80 for both. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
Golf
• Calhoun Community College is offering a camp for boys and girls ages 4-12 on June 3-5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun women’s golf team and coaches. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $80 per camper. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
Running
• Moulton’s annual Cystic Fibrosis Run has been rescheduled for June 6. The event will be held at Alexander Park. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. The mile run begins at 9 a.m. Cost to compete in the 5K is $25. Cost for the mile run is $20. You can register online at cysticfibrosisrun5k.itsyourrace.com. You must register by May 20 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. For more information, contact Amanda Alred at 256-566-8388.
Softball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a prospect camp on June 9 for girls in grades 9-12, as well as 2020 unsigned softball players. The camp goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the softball field on campus at Fred Frickie Park. Cost is $75. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a youth camp on June 11 for girls in grades 5-8 and goes from 9 a.m. to noon at the softball fields on the Decatur campus. You can preregister for $35/$20 per additional family member by June 4. Register on the day of the camp starts at 8:15 a.m. for $45/25 per additional family member. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or decautursports@gmail.com. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
