Baseball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Future Stars camp for boys ages 4-8 on Tuesday that goes from 9 a.m. to noon at Fred Frickie Park. Campers should bring an extra change of clothes for the sliding drill at the end of the camp. Cost is $75. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• The Calhoun Warhawks are hosting a showcase for uncommitted players on July 14 at Fred Frickie Park for boys in grades 9-12. The showcase will feature a professional style workout for recruiting purposes. Calhoun and other colleges will be represented. The cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Hitting Pitching and Catching camp on July 21 at Fred Frickie Park for boys ages 9-14. It goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with one session for hitting and a second for pitching. Cost is $50 for one session or $80 for both. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
Golf
• Calhoun Community College is offering a camp for boys and girls ages 4-12 on July 8-10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun women’s golf team and coaches. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $80 per camper. For more information, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
Softball
• River City Skills Camp is June 30 at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park. Camp for ages 5-12 is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $65. Camp for ages 13-18 is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $85. The camp will be operated by Wallace State softball coach A.J. Daugherty, his staff and other college coaches. For more information, contact cadi.oliver@yahoo.com or checkout River City Softball Skills Camp on Facebook.
Football
• Hartselle Youth Camp is scheduled for Saturday (June 27) at the Groover Road Soccer Complex. The camp is designed for ages 5-12 and will cover all positions. Cost is $40. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Camp is from 8 to noon. Each player needs to bring athletic shorts, shirt and cleats. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Bryan Moore at bryan.moore@hartselletigers.org.
