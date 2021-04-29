The Southern States Athletic Conference Championships begin today at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park.
Seven schools are competing for the tournament championship which means an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
Today’s play has Game 1 with Middle Georgia vs. Blue Mountain at 10 a.m., Game 2 with Faulkner vs. Brewton-Parker at noon, Game 3 with University of Mobile vs. Stillman at 2 p.m. and No. 1 seed William Carey vs. the Game 1 winner at 4 p.m.
There is a local flavor in the tournament with former Decatur Heritage player Brianna Cagle playing for Faulkner. Kaitlyn Spangler from Hartselle plays for the University of Mobile.
Play in the double-elimination tournament continues Friday and Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at noon with an “if necessary” game at 2 p.m.
Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17 and there’s no admission for under age 10. Tournament passes are $22.
All tickets will be sold online only at ssacsports.com/tickets. Fans will be asked to wear masks and social distance. Games on field No. 1 will be streamed on ssacsports.tv.
— David Elwell
