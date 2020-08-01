OPELIKA — Birmingham’s Gordon Sargent won the 104th Alabama Men’s State Amateur Championship on Saturday and set a tournament record in the process.
Sargent shot 264 (-24) over the four rounds played at Saugahatchee Country Club. He had rounds of 69, 66, 64 and 65.
Anniston’s Jacob LeCroy was second at 19 under. Drew Mathers of Mobile, the 2019 Spirit of American winner, finished third at 16 under.
The top local finisher was Decatur’s Sam Murphy, tied at 14th with a 286. Trinity’s Dakota Terry tied for 24th with a 288. Decatur’s Mac Murphy finished with a score of 293.
