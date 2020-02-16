Hunter Allen gets a kick telling a particular story about his father.
The Decatur native's dad is Stuart Allen, who just finished his 40th season as a basketball coach, including being head coach at Austin High, Madison County and now Saint John Paul II.
“I told him I wanted to make a career out of being a basketball official,” Hunter said. “He said, ‘So you want to go to the dark side?’ ”
Allen’s trip to the “dark side” has worked out pretty well. At 29 he’s moved up from intramural games in college to working for four major Division I conferences, including the Southeastern Conference. His goal of working NBA games doesn’t seem so far-fetched.
“Hunter is really committed and dedicated to officiating,” Stuart said. “He’s met a lot of people along the way who have helped him. You put that together with his desire to be the best he can be and it’s all come together real well for him.”
Basketball officials always try to stay out of the spotlight on and off the floor. Now basketball officiating is looking for the spotlight to focus on a problem that threatens the game. That’s a shortage of officials starting in youth leagues and going all the way into the high school game.
“It’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” Hunter Allen said. “More young people need to get involved.”
If basketball officiating ever wanted a poster person to draw people to the profession, Allen would be a good one. He’s zoomed through the ranks in a hurry.
“I started doing intramural games at Jacksonville State just so I could have some spending money in college,” Allen said. “I grew up in a basketball coach’s family. It’s what we did. I wanted to be a coach like my dad someday.”
A friend at Jacksonville State, who had officiated games in college, turned Allen onto the possibility of making it a career. He started attending camps and clinics while working as many games as possible.
“I came along at a great time to get into officiating,” Allen said. “I think the (Alabama High School Athletic Association) has done a great job the last three to five years promoting to a new generation about how to stay involved in a sport you love by becoming an official.”
The National Federation of High School Sports has placed a high priority on recruiting and retention of officials for all sports.
“One of the problems in basketball is the opportunity for younger officials,” Allen said. “There’s a stigma for young officials where people will say you are doing a good job, but you need more experience to be able to work bigger games like in the (regionals and state tournament). How do you get the experience, if you don’t get the assignments?”
Allen broke through in 2017 at age 26 when he worked the Class 7A state championship game. Ten years earlier, Allen played on a state championship team coached by his dad at Madison County.
“That was two different experiences,” Allen said. “When you play in a state championship game, there’s so much buildup before the game. When the game starts you are concentrating so much on playing that the game seems to slow down. It seems to last forever.
“When you're officiating a state championship game, you feel the intensity and excitement when you walk into the arena, but you focus so much on doing your job that the game seems to fly by. Before you know it, you are at halftime. Then the second half goes by just as fast.”
Allen lives in the Birmingham area. In addition to the Southeastern Conference, he has contracts to work games for the American Conference, Sun Belt and the Atlantic Sun Conference. Those four leagues keep him busy with usually two to four games a week. He’s traveled as far west as Texas and as far east as the Atlantic Coast for games.
“I am so busy with the colleges that I don’t have time to do high school games anymore,” Allen said. “I really regret that. I try to stay involved in the high school as much as possible.”
In between games, Allen stays busy studying film and working out to keep his body in shape for the rigors of the profession.
“One thing I learned from my dad is that preparation is important,” Allen said. “He always spent a lot of time watching tape to prepare his teams. I watch film to find ways for me to do a better job.
“I really enjoy what I do, but it does wear and tear on your body. So far I’ve been lucky to avoid any injuries, and that’s why body maintenance is so important.”
When Allen leaves the arena, he hopes both teams feel that the officiating crew allowed them equal opportunities to be successful. That’s a philosophy handed down from his late grandfather, Jack Allen, who officiated 25 years and served on the Decatur City Council for many years.
“I think his officiating philosophy was the same as his philosophy on the City Council,” Allen said. “He wanted everybody that came to council meetings to feel like they had a fair chance. When it comes to being an official, you want both teams to feel like they had a fair chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.