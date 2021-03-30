One of the premier soccer complexes in the South will be hosting one of the premier tournaments starting April 10.
For the 10th straight year, Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex is hosting the Open Cup. The United States Specialty Sports Association sanctioned tournament is expected to draw 140 teams from the eastern part of the country.
Girls play April 10 and 11. The Boys play April 17 and 18. The Open Cup offers United States Soccer Federation affiliated Premier, Challenge, Classic and Academy level U9-U19 opportunities.
Previous tournaments have attracted teams from 16 different states and from Brazil, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Mexico, El Salvador and Panama.
A parking pass for the entire weekend is $10 per vehicle. For complete registration information or more information on the tournament, visit www.premiersoccerservices.com.
