Just across the street from one of the many gyms in Morgan County where she became a basketball legend, Christy Thomaskutty kept another crowd in awe one more time Tuesday night.
The former Brewer basketball great spoke to an audience of mostly young female athletes as part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Aspire More” event at Decatur High.
“I’ve spoken to crowds of more than 1,000 several times, but I don’t think I’ve been more nervous,” Thomaskutty said before speaking. “There’s just something about being back in the area where you grew up and knowing that your high school coach is going to be there.”
Former Brewer girls basketball coach Ricky Allen was there with his wife Charlotte. Allen had a lot of favorite players in his coaching career. Thomaskutty was one.
“What made Christy so good was that she cared more about her teammates than she did herself,” Allen said. “That’s why here teammates loved her.”
When Thomaskutty starred at Brewer, she and her teammates had some classic battles with Decatur led by Yolanda Watkins and Shondra Fuller.
“Decatur made Brewer better and I would like to think Brewer made Decatur better,” Thomaskutty said.
After finishing her career at Brewer in 1992, Thomaskutty starred at Tulane. Allen traveled to Colorado to watch Thomaskutty play in her last college game.
“He’s a remarkable man and I was fortunate to get to play for him,” Thomaskutty said.
Thomaskutty’s talk centered around how she grew up in a home where it was God, family, school and athletics. She credited hard work in all four of those areas for her success in life.
“Work hard and persevere and you are destined for success,” Thomaskutty said. “Take ownership of your life.”
After her playing career ended at Tulane, Thomakutty went into coaching. She became head coach at Emory University, a NCAA Division III school in Atlanta, in 2003. Her life got turned around in 2017 when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
“As I was looking for ways to deal with cancer, a good friend told me I needed to get away from coaching,” Thomaskutty said. “She the stress of coaching and fighting cancer wouldn’t work.”
She resigned from Emory. Her intent was to take a year away from coaching and focus on her health. That changed when ESPN called. Now cancer free, she will soon start her third season as an analyst for women’s basketball.
“It was God’s will that this opportunity opened up for me at ESPN,” Thomaskutty said. “For the last two years I’ve had the opportunity to be around a lot of great coaches. I’ve been able to sit and just talk basketball with someone like Geno Auriemma (at UConn).”
One thing that ESPN wanted Thomaskutty to change at first was her Southern accent.
“They even talked about voice lessons,” Thomaskutty said. “Now, I’m sort of known for my voice and they’ve told me not to dare change it.”
The new ACC Network for the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to create more opportunities for Thomaskutty’s third year in broadcasting. She will be mostly working SEC and ACC games this season.
“I can’t wait to get the season started,” she said.
