TB Pendley tosses his ball while trying to find the line for his put on hole 17 of Burningtree Country Club during the Spirit of American Classic golf tournament on Wednesday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Sammy Holmes, left, and TB Pendley try to spot Pendley's ball on the hole 3 teebox of Burningtree Country Club during the Spirit of American Classic on Wednesday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
It was a day for the Tigers in the first round of the Spirit of America Classic on Wednesday.
Two players representing the University of Memphis Tigers and one Clemson Tiger are at the top of the leaderboard of the tournament sponsored by Daikin.
Memphis’ Adam Coull shot a 5-under 66 to lead the pack of over 100 golfers at Burningtree Country Club.
“I got off to a bit of a rough start (with a bogey on No. 1), but I stayed calm and got my game going after No. 5,” Coull said.
One shot behind Coull is his Memphis teammate Jack Tanner at 4-under 67.
Both Coull and Tanner are from Australia. Coull calls Sydney home. Tanner is from Glenely. They became friends in Australia through golf. Tanner played at South Dakota State before transferring to Memphis last year to reunite with Coull.
Clemson Tiger Jeff Burroughs is tied with Tanner in second place. Burroughs is from Pensacola, Florida.
Coull opened play with a par on No. 1 and then bogeyed No. 2. After pars on the next five holes, Coull went birdie crazy with six on the next seven holes. He bogeyed 15, but followed with an eagle on 16. He shot 34 on the front nine and 32 on the back.
“After he finished one shot ahead of me on the front nine, I couldn’t let him continue to get the best of me,” Tanner said.
Tanner birdied four of his next five holes. He matched Coull with a 32 on the back nine.
“We just sort of fed off each other and had a great round,” Coull said. “We sort of hated having to stop playing.”
Burroughs started on No. 10 with a bogey. It was his only bogey of the day. He had five birdies, including two on his final holes at No. 8 and No. 9.
The top score for a local player went to Matt Gourgeot. The 2016 Spirit champion was 3-over after just five holes. Five birdies on the day got him at 1-under. He’s one of 13 players who ended the day below par.
“This was my first competitive golf this season,” Gourgeot said. “It took a while to get the cobwebs off.”
Burningtree Club Pro Colby Odom was surprised that there were not more under par scores.
“The greens were perfect for scoring,” Odom said. “They are only going to get tougher the next three rounds.”
The greens were a hot topic among many of the golfers. Some of the area golfers who regularly play the course found the greens difficult to read. Coull, Tanner and Gourgeot gave the greens thumbs up.
“I like them fast so you have the opportunity to score,” Gourgeot said. “That’s how you win the Spirit.”
Ryley Heath, last year’s Spirit runner-up, finished the day at even 71. He shot 36 on the front nine and double-bogeyed No. 10. He closed out his round with three birdies.
