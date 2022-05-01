Top-seeded Mobile defeated No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 on Saturday to capture the Southern States Athletic Conference softball championship and earn an automatic bid to the NAIA national championship tournament.
This marks the fifth time the conference tournament has been played at Wilson Morgan Park and a pair of local high school products, Hartselle’s Mackenzie Jackson and Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald, are featured on the Mobile roster.
Saturday’s walk-off win capped a perfect weekend for the Rams (46-2), who entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the latest NAIA national poll. Mobile opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over Stillman on Thursday and picked up wins over Faulkner (3-1) and William Carey (5-3) on Friday to advance to the championship game.
Mobile’s Brinkley Goff and William Carey’s Haley Nations were locked in a tight pitcher’s duel for six innings when Jaden Morace singled and stole second base for Mobile in the bottom of the seventh. After a walk to Kaylee Pullin put runners at first and second, Caitlin McRee singled up the middle to drive Morace home and secure the title for the Rams.
Goff worked all seven innings for Mobile, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Nations pitched 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Morace went 3-for-4 for Mobile and McCree finished with two hits.
Teams featuring East Limestone’s Mallory Jo Mitchell (Blue Mountain) and Decatur Heritage’s Brianna Cagle (Faulkner) were eliminated from tournament play on Friday.
No. 2 William Carey 5, No. 3 Middle Georgia 3: William Carey advanced to the championship game with a win over Middle Georgia in the morning’s semifinal round.
Carley Kidder hit a grand slam for William Carey, while Aleigha Walden added two hits, including a triple. Megan Dudenhefer pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven.
Barrett Howell led Middle Georgia with two RBIs. Addison Renfroe had two hits.
Friday's games
No. 5 Brewton-Parker 4, No. 8 Stillman 3: Mackenzie Tripp singled home Abby Cox in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game for Brewton-Parker.
Erika Yatabe went 3-for-3 for Brewton-Parker. Savannah Mayes had a pair of hits for Stillman.
No. 6 Talladega 4, No. 7 Blue Mountain 2: Mitchell went 3-for-4 for Blue Mountain.
Raquel Galvan worked all seven innings to pick up the win for Talladega, striking out eight, and K’yanna Wimbish had an RBI single.
No. 2 William Carey 10, No. 3 Middle Georgia 1: Haley Nations allowed one run on two hits over five innings to pick up the win, striking out nine.
Aleigha Walden had two hits and scored three runs for William Carey, while Susie LeBert added three RBIs.
No. 1 Mobile 3, Faulkner 1: Eila Infante and Courtney Ellzey had first-inning RBIs to lead Mobile.
Emily Butts pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
No. 4 Faulkner 2, Talladega 0: Meagan Schwieterman pitched a four-hit shutout for Faulkner, striking out eight.
Caity Jo Lee had two hits and two RBIs.
No. 3 Middle Georgia 8, No. 5 Brewton-Parker 3: Middle Georgia scored eight runs in the first three innings, highlighted by a four-run third inning that put the game out of reach.
Karlee Black and Lauren Heath had two RBIs each for the Knights, while Logan Blizzard added two hits.
No. 3 Middle Georgia 7, No. 4 Faulkner 5: Summer Lawrence and Emma Raulerson combined for four hits, two RBIs and four runs scored for Middle Georgia.
Tara Ammons led Faulkner with three RBIs.
No. 1 Mobile 5, No. 2 William Carey 3: Jaden Morace and Caitlin McRee had two hits and two runs scored each for Mobile.
Mary Grace Tuner had three hits for William Carey and Walden hit a home run.
