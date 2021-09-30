Dan Lucas’ excitement level is going to be at a high level this weekend.
It’s because the talent level in the Alabama Hardcourt Open at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex will also be at a high level.
The tournament this Saturday and Sunday is rated a National Level 5, which is one of the highest rated level tournaments ever in Decatur. The junior event is for ages 9-18.
“This is by far the strongest field of players I have ever seen in Decatur,” said Lucas, who is the tennis pro at the Jimmy Johns. “We have players with national rankings in the top 300. A lot of them will be playing in college one day at the Division I level.”
Players must have a high ranking in order to be eligible to play in this tournament. There are 155 singles entries and 68 doubles teams.
There are so many players entered that the 16 hard courts at Jimmy Johns won’t be enough. Matches will be also played at Delano Park and Point Mallard Estates. Lucas hopes that won’t be a problem in the future.
“I’m really pleased that the city leaders have approved $300,000 to repair and resurface all of the city courts,” Lucas said. “I’m expecting this tournament to grow, and we will need all of the courts we can get.”
Decatur has courts at Wilson Morgan Park and other places around the city that can be used after needed repairs and resurfacing. There’s also talk of adding courts at Jimmy Johns.
There are several local players who could make noise in the tournament. Brady Mann, Abby Glover and Ocie Barran were winners in a tournament at Jimmy Johns earlier this month.
“We hope they have similar success in this one even though it will be a much tougher field,” Lucas said. “Ocie is 9 and consistently wins girls 12 and under events.
“There are about 20 area players ages 9-10 who could reach this level soon. A tournament like this is sure to inspire them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.