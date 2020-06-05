The baseball movie “Angels in the Outfield” will grace the giant videoboard at Toyota Field on June 12 for the Rocket City Trash Pandas' first movie night.
Gates open at 6 p.m. The movie is scheduled to begin at 7. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under. Children ages 2 and under get in free. Tickets are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com/events.
Spectators will be able to sit in the outfield and are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. Seats in the stands will also be available.
The 1994 movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Matthew McConaughey, Adrian Brody, Tony Danza, Danny Glover and Christopher Lloyd.
The Trash Pandas are the Double-A affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.