A baseball team from Troy made the most of its visit to Decatur by taking the Dixie Youth AA State Tournament championship Tuesday.
Troy beat Montgomery American in two games at Montgomery Park in Decatur to claim the trophy for the tournament involving players ages 7-8.
Montgomery American beat Hueytown, 12-7, Tuesday morning to advance to the afternoon finals. Troy won Game 1, 13-6 and took Game 2, 12-5. Troy advances to the Dixie Youth AA World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.
The 23-team tournament that started last Friday was hosted by Decatur American.
