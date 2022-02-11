If the old baseball adage about good pitching being the key to success holds, then this season could be a good one for the Calhoun Warhawks.
Head coach Cody Gaskill’s team features a group of pitchers with the potential to be dominating.
“We are excited to get the season rolling,” Gaskill said. “Our team is built around a pitching staff that we feel will be at the core of our success.”
Four of the top pitching prospects on the roster are transfers. Jackson Cothren comes from Memphis University. Grayson Cole is a Tennessee transfer. Jordan Destefano came to Calhoun from Central Florida. Mauricio Rodriguez is a transfer from Georgetown.
This is Destefano’s second season at Calhoun. The righty pitched in six games last season with 26 strikeouts in 29 innings. He throws in the low 90s with a slider and changeup.
Cothren threw 41 innings for Memphis in nine starts. He also throws in the low 90s but has been up to 94 in preseason appearances. Cole missed last season at UT due to Tommy John surgery. He also throws in the low 90s and can hit 94.
Rodriguez may have the most electric arm. The Massachusetts native was up to 96 last summer and into fall camp.
Other pitchers to watch for are Brent Turley, Harrison Steward, Gabe Lassiter and Cam Steward. A group of promising freshman pitchers includes Hartselle’s Carter Borden.
The Warhawks have five returning starters out in the field. All five come from high school programs known for success. Outfielder Peyton Colvard and infielder Brady Patterson both played at Cullman. Catcher Cannon Daversa is from Madison County. Utility player Tripp Horton prepped at Mortimer Jordan. Outfielder Devin Buckhalter calls Russellville home.
With those five players in place the rest of the pieces will be decided from a group that includes John Michael Riley of Madison, who should start in the outfield. He hit .400 in the fall with 14 stolen bases in 11 games.
“His leadership, work ethic and talent have put him in a situation to be a leader at the top of our lineup,” Gaskill said.
Sam Slaughter, another transfer from Memphis, is also expected to start in the outfield.
A group of talented freshmen for the Warhawks includes catcher Glavine Segars, who was the starting catcher for the Hartselle team that went to the Class 6A finals.
Calhoun opened the season last Sunday with a doubleheader split at Lurleen Wallace with the Warhawks winning 2-0 and losing 4-1.
Riley went 4-for-7 with three doubles and two stolen bases. Freshman Mikel Pryor from Sparkman went 2-for-3 in the 2-0 win with a double and stolen base.
Rodriguez was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in five innings while allowing just two hits. Cothren had six strikeouts in four innings with two earned runs in the 4-1 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.