Jada Terry has had a senior season to remember with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
The former West Morgan star was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team.
The outfielder has been one of the most consistent hitters in the OVC with a .354 average, including 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.
Terry led her team with 15 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. She also led the team with a .646 slugging percentage.
The Gamecocks (23-23) opened play Thursday in the OVC Tournament in Oxford with an 11-2 loss to Southeast Missouri.
