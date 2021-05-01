The girls from William Carey University celebrated a championship Saturday afternoon at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park.
The softball team from the school in Hattiesburg, Miss., won the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament championship.
The Crusaders advanced through the three-day event undefeated and finished it off with a 5-3 victory over Faulkner University. The Eagles from Montgomery led 3-0 after two innings, but the Crusaders scored one in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning.
Former Decatur Heritage player Brianna Cagle played right field for Faulkner and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Faulkner University advanced to the finals thanks to two 1-0 wins on Friday and Saturday over the University of Mobile. The 1-0 win on Friday came courtesy of a RBI hit by Cagle in the 7th inning.
The win advanced Faulkner to a Friday showdown with William Carey. The Crusaders took a 3-0 victory to advance to Saturday’s championship game undefeated.
The loss sent Faulkner into a Saturday morning contest with Mobile. Just like Friday’s game, Faulkner scored the only run in a 1-0 game to advance to a rematch vs. William Carey in the championship round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.