BIRMINGHAM — Before Jorge Posada played on four World Series champions with the New York Yankees, he played for the Calhoun Warhawks.
Posada will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 2. The native of Puerto Rico is one of eight in the Class of 2020.
The rest of the 52nd Class includes former Auburn running back Ronnie Brown, former Alabama football player and Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom, Paralympian Doug Kennedy, Auburn-Montgomery baseball coach Q.V. Lowe, college football assistant coach Woodie McCorvey, former Birmingham-Southern basketball coach Duane Reboul and former SEC football official Steve Shaw.
Posada was an all-conference infielder at Calhoun in 1991. He was drafted in the 24th round by the Yankees. After four seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut as a catcher in 1995 and played 17 seasons. He was a five-time All-Star selection and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
Posada is just the fifth catcher with at least 1,500 hits, 350 doubles, 275 home runs and 1,000 RBIs. He’s the only major league catcher to ever hit .330 in a season with 40 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 RBIs.
