PRICEVILLE — Dothan American and AUM will play for the Dixie Youth AAA State Championship (ages 9-10) at Morgan County North Park in Priceville today.
AUM, which has yet to suffer a loss in the tournament, defeated Montgomery American 13-3 in the semifinals to earn a spot. Dothan American beat Troy 5-3 in the semifinals.
AUM and Dothan American squared off in the quarterfinals with AUM winning 16-6. The two teams will play at 10 a.m. If Dothan American wins, they will play a second winner-take-all game to decide the champion at 2 p.m.
Admission charge is $7 daily for ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
- Staff reports
