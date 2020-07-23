A pro bass angler could take home as much as $100,000 when the FLW 2020 Toyota Series Southeastern Division visits Decatur next week.
The three-day tournament begins July 30. The takeoff and weigh-in are both being held at Ingalls Harbor. Takeoff will be at 6 a.m. and the weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m.
Attendance is limited to competing anglers and essential staff only. Fans can follow online through the “FLW Live” broadcast at www.FLWFishing.com
FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization. Each tournament features professional and amateur anglers. The entire field will be competing the first two days. The top 10 pros and top 10 amateurs qualify to fish for the final round.
Top prize for the pro is $65,000, if the tournament has a full field. There’s a $35,000 bonus if the winning pro is a Phoenix boat owner.
