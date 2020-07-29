HARTSELLE — Professional and amateur disc golfers will compete at Sparkman Park this weekend.
The Sparkman Monster Disc Golf Tournament takes place Saturday and Sunday with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. each day. Lower divisions will go first followed by the pros in the afternoon.
Player divisions include open, open women, pro 40+, pro 50+, advanced, advanced women, amateur 40+, amateur 50+, intermediate, recreational and novice. Registration is open at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments.
Sparkman Park is at 406 Nance Ford Road in Hartselle. For more information, contact Jason Lecompte at 256-654-2432 or Daryn Raley at 256-221-3829.
The event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association. The PDGA is the international governing body for the sport of disc golf and sanctions more than 3,100 tournaments in 49 states and 29 countries each year for professional and amateur disc golfers.
