The team of Chris Brittain and Eric Springer took the $10,000 top prize at Saturday’s stop by the Alabama Bass Trail at Wheeler Lake.
The duo from Rogersville turned in 21.84 pounds of bass at the weight in at Ingalls Harbor with the five fish they caught. The big catch weighed 5.51 pounds.
Second place went to the team of Hartselle’s Michael Briggs and Killen’s Chad Sykes with 18.62 pounds. They won $5,000.
