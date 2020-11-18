HARTSELLE — If any team hopes to beat Hartselle, it will have to find a way to slow down Brody Peebles.
The senior scored 41 points to lead the Tigers to a 75-63 win over Austin on Tuesday night.
Hartselle is 4-0 and Peebles has scored 159 points.
The girls game also went Hartselle’s way, 59-51, with Hartselle junior Masyn Marchbanks scoring 25 points.
Both schools will be back in action Thursday. Hartselle travels to Hazel Green. Austin visits Cullman.
• Hartselle boys 75, Austin 63: Peebles spread his scoring out pretty evenly with 20 in the first half and 21 in the second half. He had only one 3-point field goal.
The Tigers led 16-12 after the first quarter and 32-28 at halftime. The Hartselle lead was 52-47 after three quarters.
Any hope of an Austin comeback in the fourth quarter was dashed by Peebles scoring 13 points.
Austin hit nine 3s with Cameron Collins knocking down four and ending the night with 15 points. Kelton Petty hit three 3s and totaled 13 points. Tre Shackelford had 12 points.
Trent Wright added 12 points for Hartselle. Hartselle hit just two 3s.
• Hartselle girls 59, Austin 51: The Tigers’ big three of Marchbanks, Hailey Holshouser and Lillyanna Cartee led the way.
Marchbanks, a junior, got 11 of her 25 points in the first quarter. Cartee scored 14, including nine in the second quarter as Hartselle built a 30-21 halftime lead. Holshouser scored 16, including 10 in the third quarter.
The Tigers held a 47-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Marchbanks took control with nine points in the final quarter, including two 3s and three of five free throws.
Missed free throws were big in deciding the game. Hartselle hit seven of 11. Austin hit eight of 19. The Black Bears hit five of 12 in the second half.
Freshman Zamyra Goode led Austin with 15 points. Tashanti Watkins scored 13.
