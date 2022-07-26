MLB Baseball Draft

Commissioner Rob Manfred (left) and MLB offered $190 million in spending to teams for a 2024 international draft, but the players' union wants $260 million. [JAE C. HONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] 

 Jae C. Hong

NEW YORK — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players.

