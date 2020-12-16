ATHENS — Caroline Bachus turned in a strong all-around performance to lead Athens to a 44-42 overtime win against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
The game was close throughout, with Athens leading 14-10 after one quarter before Muscle Shoals rallied to tie the game at 22 heading into halftime.
The Golden Eagles led 33-32 after three and the game was tied 40-40 at the end of regulation.
Bachus finished with 12 points, seven blocks and six rebounds for Athens, while Jordyn Bailey added 10 points.
Tennessee commit Sara Puckett had a game-high 16 points for Muscle Shoals. Makiyah Harrison had 12 points.
Athens (8-1) hosts Grissom on Thursday.
• Lawrence County girls 63, West Morgan 25: Three players scored in double figures as Lawrence County picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Sadie Thompson led the Red Devils with 17 points and five assists. Savannah Williams and Taylor Williams each had 12 points, whie Jayden Orr grabbed 10 rebounds.
Anna Clare Hutto had six points and six assists.
• Athens girls 54, James Clemens 39: Nahriyah Timmons and Bachus each turned in double-double performances for Athens in a win on Monday.
Timmons finished with 15 points and 10 assists for the Golden Eagles, while Bachus added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Nyla Collier had a game-high 22 points for James Clemens.
• Bob Jones boys 51, Decatur 41: Kobe Johnson led Decatur with 10 points in a loss to Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Malik Byrd had nine points for the Red Raiders and Shawn Hullett scored seven.
Bob Jones led 28-22 at the half and was led in scoring by Jalen Jackson, who finished with a game-high 12 points. Christian Rice scored 10.
• Cold Springs boys 40, Falkville 32: Camden Reid scored 15 points as Falkville dropped an area game on the road on Tuesday.
Avery Miller added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-6, 1-1).
