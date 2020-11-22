Ellie Metzgar and Elizabeth Wilson had double-doubles Saturday and helped Decatur Heritage beat Holly Pond 42-36.
Metzgar had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Wilson had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Brantleigh Williams had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Decatur Heritage hosted several games for teams that were left without games due to tournaments being canceled.
• West Point boys 71, Danville 64: The Hawks fell in a tight game at Priceville's Marx Optical tournament. K.J. Melson had a massive game for Danville, scoring a game-high 32 points. Kohl Randolph finished with 11.
• Madison Academy girls 49, Hartselle 36: The shorthanded Lady Tigers fell Saturday to the Mustangs. Hartselle played with just six players for the second consecutive game. Lillyanna Cartee led the way with 16 points, while Gracie Hill had eight points. Hailey Holshouser and Emma Roden both had five.
• Priceville girls 58, Fairview 23: The Lady Bulldogs moved to 4-1 with a dominant performance. Abigail Garrison led with 12 points. Jenna Walker, Zoey Benson, Olivia Gann and Brianna Marquette all had eight points.
Friday
• Decatur Heritage boys 47, Randolph 46: Brayden Kyle posted 21 points and nine rebounds in Decatur Heritage's season-opening win.
Clay Smith added 10 points for the Eagles, while Bryant Pitts finished with eight points and five rebounds. Curtis Cooper led Randolph with 19 points. Grayson Davenport scored 12.
Decatur Heritage hosts Albertville on Monday.
• Westminster boys 57, West Morgan 51: The Rebels fell in a tight contest to the Wildcats Friday night. Colby Hutto and Connor Dillard both finished in double digits at 14 and 11 points respectively.
• Athens girls 68, Bob Jones 49: Nahriyah Timmons scored 17 and Jordyn Bailey scored 13 as Athens picked a dominating win over the Lady Patriots. Caroline Bachus finished with 12.
• Decatur boys 61, Florence 49: The Red Raiders picked up a huge win over the Falcons as they moved to 4-0 overall on the season. Kobe Johnson finished with 16. Shawn Hullett & William Penley both had eight. Decatur plays at Decatur Heritage on Tuesday night.
• Cullman girls 63, Austin 61: Hannah Cohn scored 20 points and Tashanti Watkins 19 for the Black Bears (2-3) in a game played at Wallace State. Jaden Winfrey had 18 points, Regan Quattlebaum 14 and Ava McSwain 12 for Cullman, which led 27-20 at halftime.
• Florence girls 61, Decatur 32: Whitley Chapman scored 16 points for Decatur. Dailee Chatman had nine points for the Red Raiders (2-3), who trailed 28-19 at halftime.
• Randolph girls 50, Decatur Heritage 39: Elizabeth Wilson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Decatur Heritage. Bri Tyson added eight points for the Eagles.
• New Hope girls 59, Elkmont 50: Tylee Thomas and Maggie Gant each had 11 points for Elkmont (4-1). Emeril Hand added 10. The Red Devils play at Tanner on Monday.
• Danville girls 60, Lindsay Lane 43: On Thursday, Brityan Godfrey had 24 points and 12 rebounds, while sister Blayne Godfrey added 12 points and 10 boards for the Hawks, who trailed 29-18 at halftime. Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with 17 points. Madelyn Dizon scored 13.
• Elkmont boys 54, East Lawrence 33: Hunter Broadway had 18 points to lead the Red Devils. Layton Smith had 15 points and Mykell Murrah scored nine. Elkmont led 17-8 after one quarter.
• Brewer boys 65, Priceville 51: On Thursday, Mann McLemore scored 15 points for the Patriots. Matt Kempson had 11 and Casey Lamons nine. Elijah Hopkins and Dylan Fry each had 13 points for Priceville.
