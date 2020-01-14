ATHENS — Tommy Murr and Charlie Morrison combined for 69 points as Lindsay Lane beat Athens Bible 93-57 Monday night. Murr scored 43 points, and Charlie Morrison had 26 points.
Lindsay Lane held a 43-33 lead at halftime. The Lions then exploded for a 40-point third quarter to take a 83-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Murr and Morrison combined for 34 points during that quarter. Morrison had 18 points, and Murr had 16.
Murr made nine 3-pointers for the game. Morrison hit six 3-pointers.
Lindsay Lane then outscored Athens bible 10-8 to close it out.
Lindsay Lane (16-5) faces Ardmore at home for its next game Friday. Athens Bible (7-8) faces R.A. Hubbard on the road today.
--
Girls
Falkville 49, Lynn 13: Falkville held Lynn to just two points in the first half. The Blue Devils led 27-2 at halftime. It then led 43-10 after three quarters.
Sydnee Fitzgerald led Falkville (15-5) with 18 points. Savannah Fowler and Makenzie Veal both added eight points for Falkville.
Falkville faces Decatur Heritage Thursday on the road for its next game.
Lindsay Lane 47, Athens Bible 18: The Lions held a 20-point lead at halftime. Lindsay Lane led Athens Bible (4-11) 28-8 after two.
Madelyn Dizon scored 18 points to lead the Lions. She also had seven steals. Lindsey Murr posted 10 points. Lindsay Lane (9-10) led 44-13 after three quarters.
--
Late games
Elkmont boys 43, Ardmore 39: Elkmont led by eight at halftime before Ardmore narrowed the lead to three points at the end of the third. Elkmont was able to hold on by outscoring Ardmore 13-12 in the final quarter.
Layton Smith scored 15 points. Brett Parker and Preston Robinson added 10 points each .Chase Duskin had 12 points for Ardmore.
Lauderdale County boys 54, Elkmont 50: Lauderdale County led 24-17 at halftime before Elkmont took a 39-36 lead after three quarters. Lauderdale County then charged back and outscored Elkmont 18-11 in the fourth to win it.
Robinson led Elkmont with 19 points. Smith added 15 points. Luke McIntyre scored 13 points for Lauderdale County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.