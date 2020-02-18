ATHENS — Tucker Reed was dominant from the mound, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit over five innings, as Athens picked up a 10-0 win over North Jackson in high school baseball on Monday.
Reed issued just two walks.
Parker Willoughby tripled, singled and drove in four runs for the Golden Eagles, while Reed and Tucker Stockman added two hits and two RBIs each. Josh Simmons had two hits and drove in one run.
• Austin 9, Spain Park 2: Brayden Hamilton had four hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Black Bears.
Alex Morgan singled and drove in three runs, while Jackson Breedlove added one hit and two RBIs. Tarik Sykes and Parker Nichols had two hits each for Austin and Dakota Peebles had one RBI.
Jack Wilson pitched 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He had seven strikeouts.
• Chelsea 3, Austin 1: Chelsea scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and held Austin scoreless over the final two innings to earn the win.
Zac Kennedy gave Austin the lead with an RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chelsea outhit Austin 5-4, with neither team recording an extra base hit.
Carter Frederick allowed one run on two hits over four innings of work to pick up the win for Chelsea.
• Athens Bible School 13, Elkmont 11: Athens Bible scored seven runs in the second inning to erase a 4-0 deficit and added six more in the fifth to pick up a win over Elkmont.
The Red Devils scored four times in the bottom of the first to take the early lead and added a pair of runs in the fourth to trim Athens Bible’s lead to 7-6. Elkmont scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth but couldn’t complete the rally.
Spenser Blake led Athens Bible with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs.
Connor Abernathy and Drake Richter each had two hits and one RBI, while Chris Waddell added two RBIs. Cody Graviett, Grey Fortenberry and Eli Olree drove in one run each.
Elijah Boldin and Brett Parker each had two hits and one RBI for Elkmont.
Fortenberry picked up the win.
• East Lawrence 19, Cherokee 0: Three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in the win for East Lawrence.
Braxton Hood pitched three hitless innings to earn the win. He allowed one walk with five strikeouts. Trey Rikard and Hunter Letson each pitched a scoreless inning, with Rikard striking out the side.
Letson had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles offensively. Preston Hood had two hits, while Lucas Filyaw and Blake Strickland added one RBI each.
• Hartselle 3-9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 12-4: Elliott Bray and Brodie Morrow combined for four hits and six RBIs as Hartselle salvaged a split with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Morrow doubled, singled and drove in four runs for the Tigers, while Bray added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Drew Cartee and Clay Burns each had one RBI, while DJ Leathers added three hits and three runs scored.
William Turner scattered three hits over six innings to earn the win.
Bray, Addison Parker and Caleb Pittman each had one hit and one RBI for Hartselle in the opening game.
• Sparkman 11, Ardmore 2: Jakob Lewis homered and drove in a run for Sparkman.
The Tigers outhit Sparkman 6-5, but committed three errors and issued 12 walks in the loss.
Luke Hogan and Mason Billions each had two hits for Ardmore.
• Randolph 12, Brewer 2: Randolph scored 11 runs in the first two innings to put the game out of reach.
Eli Matkin homered and drove in two runs for Brewer, while Justin Brooks added one hit.
Brandon Holland and Landon Carroll each homered for Randolph.
• Corner 1-8, Priceville 0-1: Dylan Johnson and Dakota Cartee combined to pitch a no-hitter, but Corner scored one unearned run in the top of the sixth inning to win a close game one.
Johnson pitched six hitless innings for the Bulldogs, using 88 pitches to strike out six while allowing three walks. Cartee pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two and walking two.
Mason Mann singled to account for Priceville’s lone hit off Corner’s Tanner Hayes, who finished with 11 strikeouts.
Mann had a pair of singles in the finale, while Drew Gates and Wyatt Hurt added one hit each.
Brayden Rowe and Andrew Baker each had two hits and one RBI for Corner.
Softball
• Hazel Green 2, Austin 1: Lawren Hayes had three hits as Austin dropped a tight game to Hazel Green.
Kelsey McPeters homered for Hazel Green and Maddie Cartron doubled and drove in one run.
