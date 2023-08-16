Hatton and Lawrence County will use their annual jamboree football game this week to help determine starting quarterbacks, get experience for players in new positions and establish some bragging rights.
The jamboree will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lawrence County. The format will include two quarters of junior high play followed by two quarters of varsity competition and two quarters of junior varsity units.
“This will be a good opportunity to see who the starters are," Hatton assistant West Chamness said. "We get a good chance to see everybody work against somebody else, get lined up and see if we’re able to do what we want to do this early in the season."
Tasean Love and Kenyon Suggs are competing to take over for at quarterback after Birley Kirby's graduation. The Hornets will also be looking for a new running back with Alex Brackin, who will now line up primarily at linebacker. Hatton head coach Denton Bowling said the team will go with a running back by-committee to start the season with the jamboree serving as a bit of a preview.
On defense, Weston Burney, a defensive lineman last season, will get reps at linebacker. Parker Huff and Cole Borden will transition from the defensive line to the secondary.
“It’s good to bring two county schools together because there’s only one county game (during the season) and that’s us vs. East Lawrence,” Bowling said. “So you still get some of the passion of that and a tidbit of the future. We may be playing against each other in the regular season when classifications change. This could be kind of a precursor to seeing that happen.”
Lawrence County also has two players competing at quarterback. Junior Parker Frost went down with a season-ending injury during the Red Devils' game against Russellville last year. His replacement was sophomore Jack Boyll. Both will receive reps during the jamboree, according to coach Trent Walker.
Multiple running backs will also get some looks. And left tackle Eli Long will be in a game-like situation for the first time in two years after recovering from an injury.
“The kids value those two quarters (of the jamboree) a lot. We want to play really well," Walker said. "We want confident football and our guys to play hard. Last year, I feel like we were still putting things in and we had a ton of growing pains in those two quarters of football. So I am looking for a more assertive and confident system.”
