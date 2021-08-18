The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
---
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Hoover; 11-2; 191
3. Auburn; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.
---
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
---
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. St. Paul's (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Leeds; 9-3; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
---
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Vigor; 5-5; 58
10. Etowah; 9-4; 48
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
---
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81
7. Plainview; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Opp; 8-4; 55
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.
---
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.
---
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Millry; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.