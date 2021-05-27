INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory.
The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis.
“They’re way too big. Chunky,” Sato said, laughing. “I do wear them for special occasions. But an everyday ring is coming.”
Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.
Also on the horizon, the overdue victory celebration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway he was denied off one of the weirdest Indy 500′s ever.
The 44-year-old Japanese driver — who flirted with another Indy 500 victory in 2012 — wants another win, yes, to cement his legacy as one of the Brickyard’s greats, but also to enjoy the spoils of victory.
The pandemic pushed the 2020 race until August making Sato, the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500, the shortest-reigning champion at just nine months.
Sato held off Scott Dixon and won under caution last year in a mostly unsatisfying finish, and his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team held a muted victory celebration inside a largely empty track.
“It was kind of a crushing thing in a lot of ways, but yet we had a race and it was a great race,” team owner and 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal said. “It was too bad we couldn’t share it with people live, at least with spectators, but it’s great coming back, great to see people.”
Sato couldn’t even bring the Borg-Warner Trophy home to Japan for a victory tour as he did to great fanfare in 2017.
Sato’s Indy wins stamped him as one of the faces of elite Japanese athletes having success in the States in recent years. Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win the Masters in April. Naomi Osaka, born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, has four Grand Slam singles titles. Shohei Ohtani’s incredible two-way game has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth as he blossomed into a star for the Los Angeles Angels.
The Tokyo Games, which he hoped to attend if done safely, are scheduled for this summer.
Sato gave Ohtani a signed helmet and milk bottles when they met before an Angels game in April 2018. Sato threw the ceremonial first pitch — much slower than the 230.708 mph four-lap average he hit to qualify 15th for Sunday’s race — and Ohtani hit his first career MLB home run. Sato tweeted congratulations (“Very happy to see a historic moment for Japanese golf world”) to Matsuyama when he won at Augusta National.
“I love to see all the Japanese athletes performing on the worldwide level,” Sato said.
Sato is one of nine former Indy 500 winners in the field and faces 20-1 odds to win Sunday and join seven other drivers who have won exactly three times. There are three four-time winners, but Sato knows time is short in his career to join the exclusive list. Sato is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s.
Should he repeat, he’d take home a rollover $380,000 bonus designed for repeat winners — roughly $41,400,000 yen — from Borg Warner.
“It would be lying if I didn’t think about it, of course,” Sato said of a repeat. “I’m ready to take that challenge and I think realistically we have a good opportunity to repeat again.”
