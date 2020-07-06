JULY
24 at N.Y. Mets
25 at N.Y. Mets
26 at N.Y. Mets
27 at Tampa Bay
28 at Tampa Bay
29 Tampa Bay
30 Tampa Bay
31 N.Y. Mets
AUGUST
1 N.Y. Mets
2 N.Y. Mets
3 N.Y. Mets
4 Toronto
5 Toronto
6 Toronto
7 at Philadelphia
8 at Philadelphia
9 at Philadelphia
10 at Philadelphia
11 at N.Y. Yankees
12 at N.Y. Yankees
13 off
14 at Miami
15 at Miami
16 at Miami
17 Washington
18 Washington
19 Washington
20 off
21 Philadelphia
22 Philadelphia
23 Philadelphia
24 off
25 N.Y. Yankees
26 N.Y. Yankees
27 off
28 at Philadelphia
29 at Philadelphia
30 at Philadelphia
31 at Boston
SEPTEMBER
1 at Boston
2 at Boston
3 off
4 Washington
5 Washington
6 Washington
7 Miami
8 Miami
9 Miami
10 at Washington
11 at Washington
12 at Washington
13 at Washington
14 at Baltimore
15 at Baltimore
16 at Baltimore
17 off
18 at N.Y. Mets
19 at N.Y. Mets
20 at N.Y. Mets
21 Miami
22 Miami
23 Miami
24 Miami
25 Boston
26 Boston
27 Boston
