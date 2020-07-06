Atlanta Braves logo

JULY

24 at N.Y. Mets

25 at N.Y. Mets

26 at N.Y. Mets

27 at Tampa Bay

28 at Tampa Bay

29 Tampa Bay

30 Tampa Bay

31 N.Y. Mets

AUGUST

1 N.Y. Mets

2 N.Y. Mets

3 N.Y. Mets

4 Toronto

5 Toronto

6 Toronto

7 at Philadelphia

8 at Philadelphia

9 at Philadelphia

10 at Philadelphia

11 at N.Y. Yankees

12 at N.Y. Yankees

13 off

14 at Miami

15 at Miami

16 at Miami

17 Washington

18 Washington

19 Washington

20 off

21 Philadelphia

22 Philadelphia

23 Philadelphia

24 off

25 N.Y. Yankees

26 N.Y. Yankees

27 off

28 at Philadelphia

29 at Philadelphia

30 at Philadelphia

31 at Boston

SEPTEMBER

1 at Boston

2 at Boston

3 off

4 Washington

5 Washington

6 Washington

7 Miami

8 Miami

9 Miami

10 at Washington

11 at Washington

12 at Washington

13 at Washington

14 at Baltimore

15 at Baltimore

16 at Baltimore

17 off

18 at N.Y. Mets

19 at N.Y. Mets

20 at N.Y. Mets

21 Miami

22 Miami

23 Miami

24 Miami

25 Boston

26 Boston

27 Boston

