PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta used the long ball in a big way Saturday.
Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson all homered to lead the Braves past the Phillies 15-3.
The win allowed the Braves to move back into a tie for second place in the National League East with Philadelphia with identical 48-49 records. It is the fourth time this year that the Braves have hit five or more homers in a game.
Almonte had three hits with three RBIs as the Braves chased Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after just 2⅓ innings and six earned runs. In four July starts, Velasquez (3-5) has allowed 19 earned runs in 15⅔ innings (10.91 ERA).
In the first, Freeman crushed a Velasquez fastball off the façade of the second deck in right field for a two-run homer. Freeman, the defending National League MVP, has overcome a slow start to get Atlanta back in the NL East race. Since June 23, Freeman has a .442 batting average with seven homers, 22 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Almonte golfed a hanging inside slider deep into the bleachers in right center for a solo homer in the second for a 3-0 lead. In the third, Freeman scored on Dansby Swanson’s double that chased Velasquez.
Two hitters later, Almonte singled off reliever Brandon Kintzler to score Austin Riley and Swanson for a 6-0 Braves lead.
Albies hit a three-run homer off Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth. Two hitters later, Riley crushed a two-run shot off a 68 mph pitch by position player Ronald Torreyes that landed in the second deck restaurant in left-center. Peterson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Torreyes.
The Phillies' best chance to get back in the game was squandered in the fourth. Atlanta starter Drew Smyly walked the bases loaded with nobody out but forced Didi Gregorius to ground back to the mound into a 1-2-3 double play and pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski then flied out to left.
Smyly left the game after the inning with what Atlanta described as left knee pain. Josh Tomlin (4-0) picked up the win in relief.
Philadelphia has lost four of its last five games and is hitting just .102 (5-for-49) with runners in scoring position during that stretch after an 0-for-10 performance on Saturday.
--
Inciarte cut
Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte was reinstated from the COVID-related injured list on Saturday and then designated for assignment.
Inciarte was hitting .215 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 52 games this season. He has an $8.5 million salary in the final guaranteed year of a five-year, $30.5 million contract. The contract includes a $9 million team option for next season with a $1.025 million buyout.
