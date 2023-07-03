Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to break the PGA Tour Champions' career victory record.
Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.
"I have my mother that's going to be 100 on August 4th, so I think I have good genes," Langer said. "Hopefully, I'll be around a few more years."
Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough.
"Never thought it would happen at a U.S. Senior Open, but I'm very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week," Langer said. "It's certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling."
Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
"There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago," Langer said. "I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I'm going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, `What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.'"
The two-time Masters champion has a record 13 victories since turning 60 and holds the top five spots on the oldest-winners list. He has multiple victories in 11 straight seasons and 14 overall.
Also the 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69.
"It gives all of us hope, I guess, that are out here still playing that we can continue to play as good as he's played for such a long time," Stricker said about Langer. "It's really impressive. I knew he wasn't going to back off today."
• Fowler ends drought: In Detroit, Rickie Fowler tilted his head back, exhaled and smiled.
He finally did it, holding on for a win after so many have slipped away.
Refusing to crumble and collapse again, Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and outlasted Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on Sunday, two weeks after squandering a chance at the U.S. Open.
“It’s just nice to have this one out of the way,” Fowler said after winning for the first time in four years. “I’m obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit.
"Yeah, it’s just been a long road.”
Fowler ended a career-long, 96-start championship drought after missing out on two chances to win in June, closing with a 75 at the U.S. Open to tie for fifth and with a 69 last week at the Travelers Championship to drop into a tie for 13th.
