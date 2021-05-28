The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward.
The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Both incidents occurred Wednesday night.
“We’re just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Thursday. “In no way should that be allowed, or should that happen, at a sporting event or really any event. ... I think New York did what it should have done in that situation. It’s uncalled for.”
The 76ers went even further than the Knicks could, because the fan involved in the Westbrook incident was a season-ticket holder. Those tickets have been revoked, and he was banned from all events at their arena.
Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers released the names of the fans who were involved. The Knicks said they forwarded information to authorities.
“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season-ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” the Knicks said. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior.”
Video showed that someone spit on Young while he was preparing to inbound the basketball in the fourth quarter of New York's win over Atlanta at Madison Square Garden. Young did not mention it in his postgame interviews and McMillan said he was unaware of the incident until Thursday morning.
Young was the subject of profane chants from some fans in that arena throughout the first two games of the series; the Hawks' guard taunted them right back after his shot with less than a second left gave Atlanta a win in Game 1. Even New York Mayor Bill di Blasio weighed in this week on Young's penchant for trying to draw fouls, both in a news conference and on his office's Twitter page.
Westbrook was leaving the Wizards’ game in Philadelphia with an ankle injury when someone sitting over the tunnel that leads from the floor threw the popcorn on him.
“There’s obviously a line,” Brooklyn forward Blake Griffin said Thursday. “I think what happened to Russ is obviously far behind that line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.