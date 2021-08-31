ARLINGTON, Texas — Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the stadium of another NFL team.
Coach Sean Payton stood on the star logo in the middle of the home field of the Dallas Cowboys as the Saints stretched for their first practice since before the powerful Category 4 hurricane made landfall just south of New Orleans.
They will practice at AT&T Stadium through Wednesday before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season.
“Then we’re going through a ton of contingency plans,” Payton said.
Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas on Saturday, when their final preseason game was canceled a day before the destructive hurricane made landfall south of New Orleans with winds of 150 mph, and left that entire area without power.
“Left behind are obviously apartments, condominiums, homes. Those are all physical things. Nonetheless, they're still home for so many people,” Payton said on a conference call before practice.
“I think to some degree that going out and being able to practice today is going to be good for everyone, because from afar, there’s only so much you can do.”
After the break at the end of this week, part of the number of days off required by the CBA, the Saints are scheduled to resume practice next Monday.
Payton said that it would be unrealistic to believe that would be at their headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana, even though initial reports from people there indicated that the facility handled the storm overall pretty well.
"There’ll be important time for everyone to kind of assess where they’re at. And there’s a good chance when we start up (next) Monday ... that’s going to be somewhere other than Metairie,” he said.
There has been no word yet about the scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at home against the Green Bay Packers that is supposed to be at the Superdome.
“Obviously we’ll have a plan B. And, you know, there are a lot of other things probably from a priority standpoint that are more important for our city,” Payton said. “But that all being said, you know, we fully anticipate starting the regular season with Green Bay and then the question would be where that game’s at.”
The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has described damage to the area's power grid appeared “catastrophic,” and officials warned it could be weeks before power is fully restored.
Saints owner Gayle Benson said she is making an initial $1 million donation toward the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.
After seeing pictures of his house, six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan said it will need some immediate attention, including a new roof. He said all that matters is his family is with him and safe.
“As long as they're OK, for me, whatever happened to our house, whatever has happened to our property in New Orleans, that’s just materialistic,” he said.
Veteran linebacker Demario Davis said his wife, who is due with another child in October, and four young kids are with him in Texas.
“My kids think they are on vacation right now. They don’t know, they’re so young. So they’re seeing a lot of their friends. And so they just run around and play,” Davis said. “They’re not at the age where they can fully grasp what a natural disaster is just yet.”
