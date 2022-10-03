APTOPIX Browns Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, (37) celebrates with his teammates after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. [DANNY KARNIK/AP PHOTO]

 Danny Karnik

ATLANTA — Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass with less than a minute remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 23-20 on Sunday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.