ALDS Mariners Astros Baseball

The Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates during Game 2 of an American League Division Series game in Houston. [AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP]

 David J. Phillip

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

