NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have to improve across the board if they want to do more than simply win a bad division for a third straight year.
Coach Mike Vrabel made crystal clear after a 35-10 loss in Philadelphia that his Titans are at a crossroads with five games remaining. He went further Monday, saying they have to start playing their best football now that the NFL season has reached December with teams jockeying for playoff position.
“We’ve always gone in the direction of playing our best football and improving, and we have to find ways to do that,” Vrabel said. "And so there is no one answer. It’s not about one particular player, it’s not about one particular side of the football, all three phases. And obviously coaching, we all have to be better.”
It's not an answer that any Tennessee fan wants to hear with the Titans (7-5) matching their number of losses from all of last season when they used an NFL-record 91 different players and had 26 players on injured reserve. They currently have 15 on reserve, including two receivers this offense desperately needs.
Thankfully, the Titans play in the AFC South. The Titans at least have a big lead in the AFC's worst division, already having swept the Colts (4-8-1) so they are assured of a home playoff game. That allows them to try and heal up as much as possible before the wild-card weekend.
They still have a pair of games remaining against Jacksonville (4-8) and Houston (1-10), giving Tennessee a chance to reach double-digit wins.
This franchise hasn't won three straight division titles since its start in the original AFL.
The offense struggled once again. It's been among the NFL's worst in a few categories much of the season, and Tannehill wound up sacked a season-high six times in Philadelphia. Tannehill also was the Titans' leading rusher, which isn't a good thing with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry around.
With a passing attack that ranks 30th, averaging a mere 171.4 yards per game, Tannehill and the Titans can't take the pressure off defenses focusing only on stopping Henry. He still ranks third in rushing in the NFL, but has been held to 38 and 30 yards rushing in Tennessee's two-game skid.
Treylon Burks had a strong performance on Sunday, although it was a short-lived one. The rookie showed why he was the 18th pick overall when he went up and caught his first career TD pass with a defender on him.
Unfortunately, a second defender hit him in the face mask, knocking Burks out of the loss to the Eagles on the Titans' second offensive series.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.