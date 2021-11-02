Calvin Ridley and Lane Johnson are speaking up in their fight against an opponent tougher than anyone or anything they’ve ever battled on a football field.
On a day Ridley said he’s stepping away from the Atlanta Falcons to deal with mental health issues, Johnson opened up about his struggles with anxiety that caused him to miss three games for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Their courage will encourage others to seek help for similar issues.
Ridley, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, was a last-minute scratch Sunday against Carolina. It was the second game that Ridley has missed this season for what the team described as a personal matter.
Ridley explained it on social media during Atlanta’s 19-13 loss.
“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote on Twitter.
Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowl right tackle, left the Eagles for “personal reasons” shortly before a home game against Kansas City on Oct. 3. He returned last week and spoke to reporters for the first time following a 44-6 win at Detroit.
“Football wasn’t even a question at the time,” Johnson said, revealing he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms after he stopped taking an antidepressant medication.
“I told a few close friends but really kept it bottled up because I felt ashamed of it. I felt like it was a crutch," he said. "But coming back, the support I’ve had from the team, from my friends, from my family, I couldn’t ask for nothing better. And getting out here and playing football again, you’re reminded how lucky you are to be in the position that you are in. So, taking it day by day.”
Ridley and Johnson are the latest prominent athletes to disclose struggles with mental health. This year, tennis star Naomi Osaka and gold medal gymnast Simone Biles talked openly about their issues.
Other NFL stars have stepped up in recent years to break the stigma associated with mental wellness, making the topic no longer taboo in a violent sport filled with false bravado and macho attitudes.
The league debuted an initiative earlier this year featuring current players promoting mental health in a series of videos and public service announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.