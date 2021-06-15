It seems like Chris Paul relishes the notion of being the underdog.
That’s why, when the Western Conference semifinals were over and the Phoenix Suns had swept their way into the NBA’s final four, he talked about how he felt written off a couple of seasons ago. Why he talked about spending two years on his high school’s junior varsity team. How he wasn’t, in his words, “necessarily supposed to be here.”
It’s a neat narrative. But it’s not reality.
Fact is, this is exactly where Paul and the Suns are supposed to be. He’s still elite at what he does. He’s helped take the Suns to levels few thought they could reach in Year 1 of his tenure in the valley. They’re headed to the West finals against the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers, a matchup that’ll start early next week, and there will be no shortage of experts picking the Suns to go from there to the NBA Finals.
“I’ve always had to grind, and I like that mentality, and that’s always been who I’ve been, and I’m going to stay that way,” Paul said. “If you like it, cool. If you don’t, it’s cool too.”
He’s a grinder, yes, but make no mistake — he’s a wildly successful grinder.
It is true that Paul spent two years on the JV team at West Forsyth High in Clemmons, North Carolina. It’s also true that he became a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit there before signing with Wake Forest, was a top-five draft pick and then ultimately an NBA rookie of the year.
His is not exactly an out-of-nowhere success story.
And again, to be fair, there were questions whether Paul’s realistic window for winning a championship had closed after his hamstring betrayed him and the Houston Rockets couldn’t win Games 6 or 7 of the 2018 West finals against Golden State. He was also in Year 1 of a four-year, $159.7 million contract — the third max deal of his career. He’s earned more in NBA salary than anyone other than LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.
Consider this line from Denver coach Michael Malone, offered up Sunday night after Paul scored 37 points to help Phoenix finish off its sweep of the Nuggets: “Chris Paul could arguably be the greatest point guard of all time.”
Paul has just about everything, except an NBA title.
The underdog, whether he likes it or not, might now be favored to change that.
