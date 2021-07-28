Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going to have a better chance to win a Super Bowl this season somewhere other than Green Bay.
The Packers weren’t going to contend for a Super Bowl without Rodgers running the offense.
Given those two factors, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rodgers was at Lambeau Field on Tuesday in the surest sign yet that the three-time MVP quarterback and Packers executives are at least temporarily putting aside their differences. The Packers hold their first training-camp workout today.
Rodgers skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he wasn’t interested in returning to Green Bay for a 17th season. Rodgers’ arrival on Tuesday followed NFL Network and ESPN reports that the two sides were close to an agreement keeping him with the Packers this season.
The long-term status of this relationship remains uncertain. ESPN reported the Packers agreed to drop the 2023 season from Rodgers’ contract and review his situation with the team at the end of the season, potentially clearing the way for his eventual exit.
The exact reasons for Rodgers’ discontent are not known. At least not publicly. Rodgers gave his biggest hints about his issues during an ESPN interview in late May.
“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization,” Rodgers said at the time. “History is important, the legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization. People make a business, and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.”
Packers CEO/president Mark Murphy defended the organization’s culture during a news conference after the team’s shareholders meeting Monday. But he also acknowledged the standoff with Rodgers had caused team officials to look inward.
“I think any organization, you reflect back and you evaluate the decisions you’ve made and things you might have done differently, but I’m not going to share them here,” Murphy said.
For now, they’ll continue this uneasy marriage while seeking the Super Bowl title that has eluded both parties since the 2010 season. The Packers have lost in the NFC championship four of the last seven seasons, including each of the past two years.
The Packers are good enough to make another Super Bowl run, as long as it includes Rodgers.
If Rodgers had been traded, he couldn’t have landed anywhere that offered him a better chance to win.
Given the Packers are built to win now, they couldn’t afford to open the season with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. Love didn’t play a single down in his rookie season and never even got to participate in any preseason games due to the pandemic. The Packers gave him the vast majority of reps in their minicamp just in case he needed to take over.
