Ardmore’s Lee Hodges came oh so close to taking his first victory on the PGA Tour.
Hodges, 26, shot a final-round 70 to finish tied for third Sunday at the American Express in La Quinta, California. It was just his 14th tournament on the top men’s professional golf tour.
Hudson Swafford, 34, won the event with a final round 8-under 64 to finish at 23-under 265.
Hodges finished the four rounds at 20-under 268. His rounds in order were 62, 72, 64 and 70. He was tied for first after the opening round and Saturday’s third round.
Sunday’s round saw Hodges have three birdies and one bogey. For the tournament, Hodges recorded one eagle, 21 birdies and just four bogeys.
