NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Lee Hodges, a 2014 Ardmore High graduate, won the Korn Ferry Tour's WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday.
Hodges shot a final-round even-par 71 to finish at 11-under 273.
It was his first career victory. He won $144,000.
Hodges entered Sunday's final round tied with Paul Barjon, but Barjon shot a 2-over 73 and finished in a four-way tie for second.
Hodges had three birdies and three bogeys in the final round, capped by a final-hole birdie on the 545-yard, par-5 18th at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club's Witch Hollow Course.
"It was pretty emotional down the stretch. I just tried to keep it together," Hodges said, according to the PGA. "It has not sunk in yet. It probably won't sink in today, maybe tomorrow."
Hodges, 25, had top-20 finishes in his last five tournaments and entered the week 15th in the Korn Ferry points list. With the win, he's projected to shoot to third, according to the PGA.
The top five players on the points list receive an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot.
"It will be sweet to play in a major," Hodges said. "It will be special."
Hodges played in college at UAB and Alabama. He was The Daily’s Boys Golfer of the Year from 2012-2014 and won the Class 4A individual championship as a senior.
Hodges now has seven career top-10 finishes.
His previous career-best finish was a four-way tie for third in the Panama Championship that ended Feb. 2. He finished two shots off the lead there.
Hodges also recorded his best 2019 finish in Portland, tying for seventh.
