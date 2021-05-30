MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Akinori Ogata doesn't always understand his spotter, which at times makes driving his truck at 180 mph hour difficult. Quick communication on the team radio is essential to competitive racing.
Still, Ogata is usually able to make it through a race unscathed as spotter Randy Bradshaw feeds him quick lines and Ogata reports basic calls like "tight" and "loose" back to the Reaume Brothers Racing crew.
Besides, Ogata said, even if he and Bradshaw spoke the same language perfectly, he doesn't know all the NASCAR terminology in Japanese like he does in English, so he just figures it out during races.
"I never use Japanese language about racing," Ogata told The Charlotte Observer. "So it's not familiar. For example, 'Inside lane, outside lane.'"
Slower conversations in English have been part of the norm for Ogata, 47, since he moved to North Carolina 23 years ago from Kanagawa, Japan, to pursue his racing career.
He speaks Japanese at home with his wife and two sons, who split time between Japan and the United States, as well as in certain meetings since most of his race sponsors are Japanese-based companies.
But Ogata uses English in most other situations and said he tries to assimilate to American customs, such as eating at barbecue restaurants with team members or friends in the NASCAR industry, although he prefers sushi.
"I tried to hide my Japanese, (being) Asian," Ogata said. "But I cannot hide it."
It's a wonder to many in Ogata's network why he uprooted his life in 1998 to move to North Carolina with hardly any connections or money to pursue stock car racing.
He said his friends in Japan questioned him, but Ogata was enamored with the sport after attending the 1996 Daytona 500, a race in which Dale Earnhardt started on the pole and Dale Jarrett won. That sold him on the atmosphere at American tracks.
"I thought, 'Wow, it's so exciting,' " Ogata said. "There are so many people. The speeds and sounds."
He had driven in professional motocross events as a teenager and discovered NASCAR at age 18 by flipping through television channels at a hospital in Kanagawa while recovering from a broken leg. Then came the visit to Daytona. Two years later, he acquired his visa and moved to the United States to fall in love with short track and late model racing by watching events at now-defunct Concord Speedway. He still works on one of his own late-model cars in his garage in Mooresville.
But with limited funding over the last decade, Ogata has only been able to compete in a handful of races in the lower-level K&N Pro Series, Truck Series and a single Xfinity race in 2018. His best Truck Series finish was 18th place in 2015.
Years later, Ogata is not letting go of his dream to one day make it to NASCAR's biggest stage, the Daytona 500, and he's taking small steps to get there.
Ogata is in his second year running a part-time schedule with the smaller Reaume Brothers Racing team and qualified for the Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night. .
"I think he has a lot of ability," RBR owner Josh Reaume said. "And I would love it if he could secure the partnerships to where it would make financial sense for us to be able to run full-time."
A full-time ride is one of Ogata's many goals, with his ultimate dream being to become the first Japanese-born driver at the Daytona 500, almost 20 years after Hideo Fukuyama became the first Japanese driver to compete in a NASCAR Cup race in 2002. Ogata was able to get a taste of the atmosphere he first fell in love with at Charlotte with the track reopened to fans at full capacity for the state's largest weekend in motorsports.
"It's a good feeling," Ogata said before qualifying about the opportunity, a giant smile on his face. "It's exciting."
