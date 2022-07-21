The next stop in the baseball career of Athens’ Jacob McNairy is pro baseball.
The Seattle Mariners selected the Alabama pitcher in the 16th round of this week’s Major League draft.
McNairy led Alabama in wins this past season with a 6-2 record. He appeared in 16 games and finished with a 4.62 ERA (37 earned runs in 72 innings) and 65 strikeouts.
Fourteen players were drafted from schools in Alabama. The only high school player drafted was pitcher JP Wheat from Next Level Academy in Wetumpka by the Chicago Cubs in the 16th round.
The highest drafted player was Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp in the second round by the Minnesota Twins with the 48th overall selection. Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter was taken in the second round as a compensation selection by Atlanta at No. 76 overall.
Auburn had seven other players selected. They are pitcher Mason Barnett (Round 3, Kansas City), pitcher Trace Bright (3, Baltimore), first baseman Sonny DiChiara (5, Los Angeles Angels), pitcher Carson Skipper (11, Colorado), pitcher Hayden Mullins (12, Boston), third baseman Blake Rambusch (15, Seattle) and shortstop Brody Moore (17, St. Louis).
Rounding out the selections from Alabama were pitcher Dylan Ray of Madison in Round 4 by Arizona and pitcher Garrett McMillian in Round 19 by Minnesota.
The lone junior college player selected from Alabama was third baseman Drake Logan of Shelton State in Round 19 by the Chicago White Sox.
