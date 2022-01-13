The pro football career of Decatur’s Josh Pearson will continue in the Great White North.
The former Austin Black Bear star has signed with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. The BC Lions call Vancouver home.
Pearson most recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL in 2020 as a free agent out of Jacksonville State. That season he was activated for one game and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and earned a Super Bowl ring.
The Buccaneers waived Pearson during this season’s training camp.
Pearson was a second-team All-State selection at Austin in 2014. He was an All-American at Jacksonville State in 2018 with 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 2019 he had 943 yards receiving with 13 touchdowns.
Also signing with the BC Lions is former Alabama receiver Ardarius Stewart.
