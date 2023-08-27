NASCAR driver Ryan Preece, whose car rolled about a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway, was on his way home about 12 hours later after being discharged from a hospital Sunday.
Stewart-Haas Racing said Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was "awake, alert and mobile" and "had been communicating with family and friends."
The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track's infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
Preece tweeted about two hours after the race, posting: "If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. ... I'm coming back."
Preece and SHR teammate Chase Briscoe made contact coming out of Turn 4, and Preece's car turned hard left and then went into an uncontrollable barrel roll as soon as it slid from the asphalt to the infield grass. The car came to a halt on all four tires, with some minor damage to the roll cage.
• Busch retires: Driver Kurt Busch, who suffered a life-changing concussion during a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last summer and didn't return to racing, formally retired from the Cup Series on Saturday at Daytona. The 45-year-old Busch held back tears as he called it quits, saying his "body is just having a battle with Father Time."
Busch added that he's dealt with arthritis and gout while trying to shake lingering effects of a brain injury that rocked stock car racing a year ago.
• Buescher wins race: Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from the playoffs and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason. Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 for RFK Racing.
Because Buescher had previously won this season, Wallace landed the 16th and final playoff spot on points.
It was Buescher's third victory since late July, making him a championship favorite no one could have expected five weeks ago.
"We certainly got momentum on our side right now," Buescher said.
Aric Almirola finished third in another Ford, followed by Elliott and defending series champion Joey Logano.
Seventeen drivers, most notably Wallace and Elliott, started the night with hopes of securing the final playoff spot.
Elliott had been facing an uphill battle for months. He missed six races after breaking his left leg in a snowboarding accident in early March and was suspended for another for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin in May. Those absences left NASCAR's most popular driver trying to dig out of a hole all summer.
Elliott needed a victory that never came. He knew Daytona was a wild card, but he still managed to get to the front and lead two laps early. He was in the mix late but had little Chevrolet help around him.
"Yeah, it's a bummer for sure," said Elliott, who missed the playoffs for the first time in eight Cup seasons. "I appreciate everybody's support through this season. Hasn't been what I would want by any means. Certainly going to be some lessons taken from it, and I think we'll be better for it on the other end."
Martin Truex Jr. took the regular-season championship over Denny Hamlin, giving Truex an extra 15 playoff points. Truex and Hamlin were the only drivers vying for the regular-season title at Daytona.
The more notable race was for the final postseason spot. Seven of the drivers vying for the berth were eliminated in a 12-car melee a little past the midway point.
Ty Gibbs was one of those knocked out of contention. Christopher Bell was pushing Gibbs near the front of the field but got him sideways in Turn 4. Gibbs slammed into race leader Ryan Blaney, turning Blaney's No. 12 Ford into the outside wall. Blaney hit so hard that at least two tires lifted off the ground.
"I feel like I got pushed in a bad spot," Gibbs said.
At least nine others were collected in the crash. NASCAR red-flagged the race for nearly 10 minutes to clean up the carnage.
