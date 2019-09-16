Decatur’s Derrick Adams was the winning pitcher Sunday as the Idaho Falls Chukars won the Pioneer League championship.
The former Austin and Jacksonville State pitcher threw in relief in the 10-8 playoff series championship victory over the Ogden Raptors.
Idaho Falls is a Kansas City Royals minor league team. Ogden is a minor league team for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pioneer League is a rookie league.
Adams finished his first minor league season with a 2-0 record, one save, a 3.58 earned run average, 26 strikeouts and four walks in 27.2 innings.
Two other area players have finished minor league seasons. Brewer’s Dakota Bennett played for Batavia in the New York-Penn League. He was 2-1 with one save, a 4.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 40 innings with nine walks. Batavia is a Miami Marlins minor league team.
Ardmore’s Cody Reed, who began throwing in late July after Tommy John surgery, pitched 13 innings for two Arizona Diamondbacks minor league teams. He went 2-1 with a 0.69 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks while allowing one earned run.
